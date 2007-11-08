Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot appears to be a pretty straight shooter. Because after explaining to Next Generation that his company had between 400 and 500 people developing for the Wii, he boasted (or admitted, depending how you read it) that Ubisoft will be making "Nintendo-like quality" games by next year. Of course, in saying that he implies that Ubisoft's big November Wii release Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 is not of Nintendo caliber—for anyone who assumed the game was synonymous with Super Mario Galaxy. But at the same time, it's refreshing to hear third parties admitting imperfection and striving for quality on the platform (even if the justification is how much freakin' cash it will make them). Ubisoft: We'll Have "Nintendo-Like" Quality [nextgen]
Ubisoft Aiming For Nintendo Quality Next Year
