The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ubisoft Buys Japanese Kids

catzbox.jpgRelax, they're only Digital Kids. Ubisoft further extends their spidery reach around our tiny blue marble as they announce the purchase of Japanese developer Digital Kids. Think of an animal. Now pluralize it with a Z. That's Digital Kids. The minds behind Ubisoft's Catz, Dogz, Wolverinez, Squidz, etc. According to Ubi's Yves Guillemot, it's all part of the company's plan to expand their presence in the casual gamespace.

"When it comes to Nintendo DS games, Digital Kids has demonstrated a leading knowledge that has resulted in creative animal simulation titles that appeal to Japanese and Western audiences alike, which is quite rare," Guillemot said in a statement.

I'd make some sort of snippy comment here, but the fact of the matter is I purchased Catz for my new mobile phone last night in a fit of pure, sleep-deprived mouse clicking, so I am not one to talk. My kitty is named Whiskers.

Ubisoft Buys Japanese Studio [Next Generation]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles