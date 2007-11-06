Ubisoft Buys Japanese Kids

Relax, they're only Digital Kids. Ubisoft further extends their spidery reach around our tiny blue marble as they announce the purchase of Japanese developer Digital Kids. Think of an animal. Now pluralize it with a Z. That's Digital Kids. The minds behind Ubisoft's Catz, Dogz, Wolverinez, Squidz, etc. According to Ubi's Yves Guillemot, it's all part of the company's plan to expand their presence in the casual gamespace.

"When it comes to Nintendo DS games, Digital Kids has demonstrated a leading knowledge that has resulted in creative animal simulation titles that appeal to Japanese and Western audiences alike, which is quite rare," Guillemot said in a statement.

I'd make some sort of snippy comment here, but the fact of the matter is I purchased Catz for my new mobile phone last night in a fit of pure, sleep-deprived mouse clicking, so I am not one to talk. My kitty is named Whiskers.

