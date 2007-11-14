UC Berkeley Band Subjects Sports Fans To Game Music

The best part about opting for a video game themed halftime show is that it's going to be performed by band nerds. These kids probably know "Yoshi's Theme" better than any other cross section on campus. The above performance, from the recent UC Berkeley versus Washington State football contest features tunes and bitmap band formations from Tetris, Super Mario Bros., Super Mario World, Mortal Kombat and more. They seem to get a little winded at parts, understandably, but it's a solid performance nonetheless.

Thanks to Christopher at the official Capcom blog for the link.