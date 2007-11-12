Umbrella Chronicles Files Revealed

You know all those files, notes and missives you run across in the Resident Evil games? The ones no one ever reads except for the few obsessives who like me, enjoy reading? Well, a fellow obsessive has managed to document all one hundred and nine files from the upcoming Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles. So if you're interested in the backstory, but don't want to stop your zombie massacre long enough to read them in-game, treat yourself to some weekend reading and check them all out at Resident Evil Horror. While you're there, take some time to click around as RE Horror has managed to put together quite an extensive collection of RE history, time lines and stories. Good weekend reading over coffee.

[Thanks, John]