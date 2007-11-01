Uncharted Demo Due Next Week

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

uncharted_psn_demo.jpgAn update on Naughty Dog's Uncharted: Drake's Fortune was tucked away in the comments on the official US PlayStation blog, one that reveals info on the game's demo. According to director Amy Hennig, the playable demo for Uncharted will be released on the PlayStation Network next Thursday, November 8 for North American PlayStation 3 owners. Obviously, this is subject to change and a subject to get extremely excited about.

