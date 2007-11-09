The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Demo Busted? [Updated]

uncharted.jpgAccording to tipster Troy it is. Having downloaded the stunningly huge 1.2GB of demo, this is all poor Troy saw:

After installing and when you go to play, you get the Playstation 3 screen and then you get a Insert Disc screen.

So i inserted any PS3 game and tried it again.

Same Playstation 3 screen again and then the screen goes black and just hangs.

I've sent an email to SCE Australia to confirm, so consider this a rumour for now.

Readers, if you're experiencing difficulties with your download of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, drop me a line as soon as you can.

If this does turn out to be true, then the last few weeks haven't been good for demos in general...

UPDATE: Thanks to phonicpod, we have more info from NeoGAF. A few comments from the thread:

Download the demo and what? Watch "Please insert the game disc."?

I get the PlayStation 3 logo/tune, then nothing....black screen.

the demo, it does nothing.

on my pal ps3 connected with hdmi with primary english language

Update #2: According to SCE Australia, the demo is not available for download here - at least not yet - so it's not a major concern for us.

It seems to be a problem with PAL PS3s though. It may be region-locking, but judging by the "Please insert game disc" error, it's probably not.

Update #3: Turns out the game disc error was a red herring. All the latest here.

  • Camb3h Guest

    Yeah, I got the same problem - Uncharted Demo: The Frozen Black Screen.

    Hopefully this doesn't start to be a trend for PAL ps3's.

  • Mancerg Guest

    Yeah, same black screen after Playstation 3 logo... Very dissapointed :(

