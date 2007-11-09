Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Demo Busted? [Updated]

According to tipster Troy it is. Having downloaded the stunningly huge 1.2GB of demo, this is all poor Troy saw:
After installing and when you go to play, you get the Playstation 3 screen and then you get a Insert Disc screen.
So i inserted any PS3 game and tried it again.
Same Playstation 3 screen again and then the screen goes black and just hangs.
I've sent an email to SCE Australia to confirm, so consider this a rumour for now.
Readers, if you're experiencing difficulties with your download of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, drop me a line as soon as you can.
If this does turn out to be true, then the last few weeks haven't been good for demos in general...
UPDATE: Thanks to phonicpod, we have more info from NeoGAF. A few comments from the thread:
Download the demo and what? Watch "Please insert the game disc."?
I get the PlayStation 3 logo/tune, then nothing....black screen.
the demo, it does nothing.
on my pal ps3 connected with hdmi with primary english language
Update #2: According to SCE Australia, the demo is not available for download here - at least not yet - so it's not a major concern for us.
It seems to be a problem with PAL PS3s though. It may be region-locking, but judging by the "Please insert game disc" error, it's probably not.
Update #3: Turns out the game disc error was a red herring. All the latest here.
Seems lots of people have this issue.
Region locking? Perhaps 2.0 firmware wasn't such a good update then!