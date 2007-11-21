Uncharted Finds Fortune On iTunes

If you've found yourself taken by the Greg Edmonson composed soundtrack to Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, you can take the game's tunes with you, as the official score is now available via iTunes. It's $US 9.99 for the full, 21-track album and comes digital rights management-free as part of the iTunes Plus line. Anyone who hasn't experienced the PlayStation 3 game from developer Naughty Dog, but has enjoyed Edmonson's television work on Firefly or Cop Rock ought to at least give it a preview. It's so adventurey.
