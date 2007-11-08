Uncharted: The Press Collector's Edition

One of the coolest parts of being a member of the gaming press is waking up every morning and getting new copies of pre-release games at your doorstep. Some companies just send you the game disc in a jewel case. Others make the arrival of their game into more of an event.

Take Uncharted: Drake's Fortune as an example. This morning the final review code arrived in a book called The Chronicles of Sir Francis Drake, which opens up to contain a whole wealth of goodies. There's a letter from Nathan Drake, a few pages of diary entries, a soundtrack CD, a remix CD from DJ Shadow, and of course the Blu-Ray disc of the game. It's a well put together package that ties into the game in a meaningful way. Believe me, it's so much better than getting the game disc wrapped in a Hanes XL white t-shirt with the game logo slapped on the front. (You'd be surprised how often this happens). While we aren't yet allowed to post impressions or reviews of the game, I wholeheartedly recommend the press kit. More images of it after the jump.