Uncharted's Non-Pirate ARG

unchartedarg.JPGAnd by non-pirate I mean it's chock full of pirates, but completely free of their colorful sound-offs. Instead this ARG is all about alternate reality gaming—that is, to say, a fancy ad campaign.

If you head over to Sullivan's Stories you will find the ramblings of one of the upcoming PlayStation 3 game's main characters and, more importantly, a link to a Craigslist post showing an old Spanish map.

That's all I know for now, other than the fact that this is supposed to be—supposed to be—one of the hardest ARGs to come down the pipe to date. I just hope there's some sort of pay off at the end. So get to cracking and feel free to use the comments here to discuss your progress... or lack thereof.

