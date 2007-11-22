As Americans everywhere dreamt of all the nifty things they could fry in those giant turkey frying pots once Thanksgiving subsides (Has anyone seen Fluffy?), Chair Entertainment's battle for underwater supremacy has gone live. Undertow is now available on Xbox Live Arcade for 800 points, which gets you 15 levels of single-player or co-op story mode and 16 player online battles across four modes of play. I've already downloaded the demo, and it is indeed a lot like Geometry Wars meets Battlefield, as promised. I'll be giving the full version a go later on, after I've written some more happy stories and stopped gazing endlessly from cat to clawed-up legs to deep fryer.
Undertow Washes Up Onto Live Arcade
