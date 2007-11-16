Universe At War Demo Now Available

Interested in Universe At War? To be honest, we'd forgotten what it's even about, the name's so nondescript. So coated in generic-brand sauce. A good way to find out, we guess, would be to download the PC demo which has just turned up on FileShack. For 1.15GB you'll get not just a tutorial, but the first two missions from one of the side's campaigns as well. Awful generous of them. Universe at War: Earth Assault Demo [FileShack]