Unofficial Bloodlines Patches Get Unofficial Website

bloodlines.jpgSick of trying to keep up with all those neat-as-heck fan-made patches for Troika's Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines? If it wasn't for my almost rabies-like fever for the title, I know I would be.

The folks over at The Patches Scrolls now have a mini-site set up to host every unofficial Bloodlines patch, taking the effort out of hunting them down yourself. And, as if this weren't good enough, a new update is out for the FPS/RPG, bringing it (unofficially) to version 4.3.

(The Patches Scrolls) Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines Downloads [The Patches Scrolls]

  • Duskbringer Guest

    4.3? Wow.
    Thanks for the update. It's always good to hear anything about this game.

