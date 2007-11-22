Unreal Tournament III PS3 Goes Gold, Saves Christmas

Epic Games' Mark Rein writes on the developer's official forums that the PlayStation 3 version of Unreal Tournament III has finally gone gold and will make it to retailers in time for a 2007 release. While a solid release date most likely won't be confirmed until the expected formal announcement, Rein estimates that "Midway will start shipping the title to North American retailers on Monday December 10th and it could show up in stores as early as December 11th but more likely toward the middle of that week."

Those driven to the brink of insanity by warnings of the UTIII's delay to 2008, which were later semi-scuttled by Rein himself can finally join the rest of us with full mental faculties intact. Welcome back. And yay!

Unreal Tournament 3 for PS3 has gone gold for North America! [Epic]