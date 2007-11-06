U.S. Gov't Okays EA's Bioware Pandemic Purchase

Good news for both the VG Holding Corporation and Bioware/Pandemic employees on the receiving end of some $US 155 million, as the Federal Trade Commission is pleased to announce that EA's purchase of the developers is just peachy. The $US 755 million buy out by Electronic Arts was approved by Federal Trade Commission regulators and should go through by January of 2008. Development on the Madden RPG is expected to begin in the Spring.

Regulators Clear Electronic Arts Deal [AP/Yahoo!]