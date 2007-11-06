The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

U.S. Gov't Okays EA's Bioware Pandemic Purchase

ea_deal_okayed.jpgGood news for both the VG Holding Corporation and Bioware/Pandemic employees on the receiving end of some $US 155 million, as the Federal Trade Commission is pleased to announce that EA's purchase of the developers is just peachy. The $US 755 million buy out by Electronic Arts was approved by Federal Trade Commission regulators and should go through by January of 2008. Development on the Madden RPG is expected to begin in the Spring.

Regulators Clear Electronic Arts Deal [AP/Yahoo!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles