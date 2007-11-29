Anyone with a calculator know this trick: Type in 7734. Turn it upside down and get the word HELL. Quick contest! We're giving away a copy of Hellgate: London. Here's the contest: Make the word "HELL" out of something — anything, but just don't write it. Take a picture of it and send it to kotakucontestATkotakuDOTcom. Deadline for this is next Wednesday, December 5th. Remember: You're not just playing for a copy of Hellgate: London but the proverbial INTERNET FAME. Good luck!
Use "Hell", Win Hellgate
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink