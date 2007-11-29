Use "Hell", Win Hellgate

Anyone with a calculator know this trick: Type in 7734. Turn it upside down and get the word HELL. Quick contest! We're giving away a copy of Hellgate: London. Here's the contest: Make the word "HELL" out of something — anything, but just don't write it. Take a picture of it and send it to kotakucontestATkotakuDOTcom. Deadline for this is next Wednesday, December 5th. Remember: You're not just playing for a copy of Hellgate: London but the proverbial INTERNET FAME. Good luck!