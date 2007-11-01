UT3 Gold and Dated for PC

So just why don't video games go silver or copper? Does it have to do with the process of mass production?
Yes, of course. No. It's because every game is "going for it" like an Olympian, just like Unreal Tournament 3 for PC.
Actually, let's just stick with the "gold master" argument and point out that UT3 is prepared for mass duplication and should ship on November 19th. Europeans could see the game as early as November 23rd, but there's no way Team America is hurrying up on your accord. We'll all be too busy playing...and using steroids to train for Beijing.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink