UT3 Gold and Dated for PC

ut3logoage.jpgSo just why don't video games go silver or copper? Does it have to do with the process of mass production? Yes, of course. No. It's because every game is "going for it" like an Olympian, just like Unreal Tournament 3 for PC.

Actually, let's just stick with the "gold master" argument and point out that UT3 is prepared for mass duplication and should ship on November 19th. Europeans could see the game as early as November 23rd, but there's no way Team America is hurrying up on your accord. We'll all be too busy playing...and using steroids to train for Beijing.

Unreal Tournament III dated on PC [mcv]

