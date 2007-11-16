The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

UT3 Soundtrack, On Sale Soon

51gO5zSW3EL._SS500_.jpgLooking for a new romantic album to listen to with your girl—something that will provide that gentle yet evocative underscore to your PG tongue on tongue loving? Then allow us to suggest the Unreal Tournament 3 soundtrack, the 120-minute Rom Di Prisco [Need for Speed]and Jesper Kyd [Hitman]technofest that goes on sale November 20th. But what should you listen to before then? It's called the abstinence album, my friend. Listen to a healthy dose of that, and it will totally get you some arse if you pretend it's a "choice."

Topic: UT3 Soundtrack Release [gamespy]

