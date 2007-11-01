UT III Is So "Smooth" and "Really Fantastic"

UT on a high-end PC is amazing, but we're slightly concerned how UT III runs on the PS3. There might be lags and a slower frame-rate. That, dear reader, would be a huge drag! Sucky, even!! We wonder if Unreal Tournament III on the PS3 will be any good? Let's ask Epic honcho Mark Rein. Mark?

I was playing the PS3 build for a few hours tonight and it is really, really fantastic...ã€€amazingly smooth and solid. I think you PS3 users are in for a huge treat with UT3.

Whew! We were worried. Well, as long as the guy who runs the company likes the game, then we have absolutely nothing to worry about. You know what's really smooth, Mark? That chocolate-colored suit. Mark Talks PS3 UT III [Epic via CVG]