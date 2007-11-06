Uwe Boll Chats Up The Bonus Round

The German director of multiple video game licensed stinkers, Uwe Boll, sat down with our current guest editor Geoff Keighley to talk about all things Uwe recently. In part one of Geoff's sit down with the esteemed director of Bloodrayne and House of the Dead, Uwe explains exactly how his cinematic schlock reaches profitability, discloses his director's fee and reveals why he's so focused on gaming. Does Boll come across as more likable? Less? We'll call it a wash.