Uwe Boll To Feature In Postal 3

You know how Postal games feature loads of killing? And not just killing, but pointlessly graphic killing, with horrid implements and bodily fluids and all other kinds of undesirable things? Well Uwe Boll's going to feature in Postal 3. As an in-game character. He'll be shooting a "virtual movie". It's unknown whether you'll be able to do awful, horrible things to him, but hey. It's Postal. Don't make me draw you a picture. Uwe Boll Watch: New Trailer, Kill Him in Postal [1UP][Image]