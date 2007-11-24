Valve Bringing More Achievements to Steam, Soon

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

sp5.jpgAchievement whores, rejoice. Valve will be adding more achievements to Orange Box via Steam. This note comes from the Valve forums, an email response to a fan, from Valve.

We're planning on adding achievements to all of our games you touched on in your mail [Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode 1, Day of Defeat: Source and Counter-Strike: Source] . We're just now coming out of the post-shipping haze, so these should start showing up on Steam pretty quick here.

We're also planning on adding a bunch more to TF2, starting with an achievement pack for the Medic in the next week or so.

There's actually another confirmation email down the thread that pegs at least some of these updates as launching within the year. Sounds good to us. Additional achievements confirmed [via digitalbattle][image]

