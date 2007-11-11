Valve Updates Source SDK: Prepares for Mods

In this week's Steam update, Valve has revealed they have updated the Source SDK for games included in The Orange Box. This means modders will now be able to easily create new maps and content for their favourite games including Half-Life 2, Portal and Team Fortress 2. You can access the SDK through the "Tools" tab in your friendly neighbourhood Steam client. If they like your mod enough, you may even find it featured on the Steam site. Good luck and happy modding!