Video Games Live Performs For Spike Awards

If you've never had a chance to catch the Video Games Live concert before, we can pretty much assume you've never been to a major gaming event, because it seems like every time I turn around, there they are with their little Space Invaders t-shirts, carrying around duct tape. They'll be taping things together next Friday, December 7th, at the taping of Spike TV's 2007 Video Game Awards, to be aired on Sunday the 9th at 9PM. It'll be an excellent chance to get a peek at what you're missing as the concert makes its first-ever television appearance. Besides, we'll all be making fun of the Spike TV VGAs the following Monday, and you want to be included in that, don't you? It'll be no fun without you. When you aren't here we sit around and just mope.

