The sadly lost race in the battle between Zombies, Robots, Pirates, and Ninjas, the Vikings haven't had any really good representation in the gaming space since The Lost Vikings. Since Blizzard refuses to admit that they're working on The Lost Vikings Online, Sega had to step forward with Viking: Battle For Asgard. When I first mentioned Viking, I made some scathing remarks about it being a God of War clone, which totally don't hold up after viewing this first trailer for the game. Those are obviously vikings and not Greek soldiers. I was so completely wrong. Sorry I let you all down.