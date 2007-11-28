Virgin Comics And Perspective Team For New IP

Generally you have a comic book that gets so popular a video game is made (Turok), or a game with so many fans that it spills over into the realm of comic books (Halo).Virgin Comics hopes to skip that whole annoying process, teaming with computer animation house Perspective Studios to create a portfolio of new intellectual property aimed at multiple formats. While the new characters and franchises will get their start in graphic novels or short animations, each will be designed with video games, television shows, or feature films in mind. Perspective has a long history of working with other game companies, providing animation for both GTA and Ghost Recon series, and now they're itching to do their own thing.
"Our past experience with many memorable properties has long inspired us to see what we could accomplish with original content," said Steven Lehrhoff, CEO of Perspective Studios. "The Virgin Comics team, with such a unique creative vision, will make the ideal partner for this undertaking."
Virgin Comics most recently dipped their toes in the video game industry with the announcement that Sony Online Entertainment would be working on an MMO based off of their Ramayan 3392 A.D. series.
I dunno. It just seems to me like this sort of multi-media expansion generally happens best when you aren't expecting it. Look at Sam and Max, or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. You get a much different feel to a comic book when you start off thinking, "I'm going to create a comic book" rather than, "I am going to create a multi-platform intellectual property." Call me old-fashioned.
VIRGIN COMICS AND PERSPECTIVE STUDIOS JOIN FORCES TO DEVELOP SLATE OF ORIGINAL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTIES
International Comic Publisher and Leading Computer Graphics Animation Studio to Collaborate on Innovative Multi-Platform Franchises
NEW YORK & GLEN COVE, New York - November 27, 2007 - Virgin Comics today announced a partnership with Perspective Studios, an industry-leading computer animation production house, to co-create and develop a diverse slate of original intellectual properties. The goal of the collaboration is to create a compelling portfolio of new characters and franchises for exploitation in multiple formats, including comic books, mobile content, video games and feature films. Virgin and Perspective will initially launch each new franchise as graphic novels and short-form episodic animation for online and mobile distribution, taking advantage of Virgin's substantial relationships in these markets.
The partners expect to focus on content properties that are likely to resonate with online and console gamers. Virgin announced last August that their popular Ramayan 3392 A.D. comic book series has been licensed by Sony Online Entertainment (SOE) as the basis for a new massively multiplayer online role-playing game. Perspective has provided animation for many noteworthy and highly-anticipated game titles, including Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto series and Ghost Recon for Ubisoft.
"Perspective is bringing a great deal of experience and versatility to the table," said Sharad Devarajan, Virgin Comics' CEO. "With Perspective's growing animation capabilities and particular expertise with video game animation, we have full confidence that they'll go above and beyond when it comes to fully realizing a unique creative vision."
"Our past experience with many memorable properties has long inspired us to see what we could accomplish with original content," said Steven Lehrhoff, CEO of Perspective Studios. "The Virgin Comics team, with such a unique creative vision, will make the ideal partner for this undertaking."
Virgin Comics and Perspective Studios will be making additional announcements regarding the specific franchises resulting from this collaboration, as well as the talent involved with the properties, in the near future.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink