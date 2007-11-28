Virgin Comics And Perspective Team For New IP

Generally you have a comic book that gets so popular a video game is made (Turok), or a game with so many fans that it spills over into the realm of comic books (Halo).Virgin Comics hopes to skip that whole annoying process, teaming with computer animation house Perspective Studios to create a portfolio of new intellectual property aimed at multiple formats. While the new characters and franchises will get their start in graphic novels or short animations, each will be designed with video games, television shows, or feature films in mind. Perspective has a long history of working with other game companies, providing animation for both GTA and Ghost Recon series, and now they're itching to do their own thing.

"Our past experience with many memorable properties has long inspired us to see what we could accomplish with original content," said Steven Lehrhoff, CEO of Perspective Studios. "The Virgin Comics team, with such a unique creative vision, will make the ideal partner for this undertaking."

Virgin Comics most recently dipped their toes in the video game industry with the announcement that Sony Online Entertainment would be working on an MMO based off of their Ramayan 3392 A.D. series.

I dunno. It just seems to me like this sort of multi-media expansion generally happens best when you aren't expecting it. Look at Sam and Max, or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. You get a much different feel to a comic book when you start off thinking, "I'm going to create a comic book" rather than, "I am going to create a multi-platform intellectual property." Call me old-fashioned.