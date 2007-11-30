Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario since Super Mario 64, has announced that he's started working on his autobiography. He'll talk about creating the voice of Mario, doing the voice of Mario and, well, the voice of Mario. Yes, the book is bound to be infinitely better if you imagine Martinet reading it. He better call it "It'sa Me, Charles Martinet"! Mario Interview [CVG via Go Nintendo]
Voice of Mario Working on Autobiography
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
This man makes me want to throw my Wiimote through my TV every single time I go to start Galaxy. Seriously; Mario sounds like a twelve year old girl high on helium. I think it's the precise combination of stupidly high-pitched voice and annoyingly cheesy fake accent that do it.