Vote Green For Tax Breaks?

Australian game developers want tax breaks. Nothing crazy, just an arrangement similar to what the film and television industry currently enjoys. And definitely not its sloppy seconds.

After the Government told the Game Developers' Association of Australia to talk to the hand, Labor responded with promises of a committee to discuss the issue, if it was elected.

Now, GDAA CEO Tom Crago and Australian Greens' Senator Christine Milne are urging gamers to give the Greens their vote in the upcoming election. In doing so, Milne will do her bit to make the rebate happen. She won't even screw around with a committee, apparently.

For the curious, you can read the Greens' official policy on the matter at GreensBlog, or hit the post from whence it came.

Good news? Look what tax breaks did for Montreal. Just don't mention the mammoth carbon footprint made by your 360, PS3, Wii and PC.

Greens get game [Screen Play, thanks Stephen!]