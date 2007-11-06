Want that $US 3,000 Computer? Read This. All of it.

Ahoy! We're giving away a BlackSite: Area 51 gaming PC from Alienware. The winner will also get an Area 51 T-shirt, an "eyeblack" patch and a copy of Midway's Stranglehold PC. The computer is a $US 3,000 dollar machine, making this one of the most expensive things we've given away, so any bitching about the TOTALLY FREE AND AMAZING PRIZE will be met with the blunt end of the Ban Hammer.

The contest is based on Crecente's sadistic treasure hunts. Long-time readers will know what we're talking about. Basically, we give you a clue about a post we've done, and then y'all must go find it. If you find the correct post, there will be another clue, which you'll need to track down. And so on. This contest will have ten questions, or "Missions" as I call them. These missions are unnumbered, but if you are doing the contest correctly, they show flow into the next question, etc.

Anyone who posts answers on Kotaku or anywhere on the internet will be banned and made an example of. Here's your first mission:

While Crecente wasn't able to see out of his Halo 3 helmet, this guy was - and added an awesome visor. Thumbs up all around. Find him!

Send your answers, your address and ten correct links to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Specs and some very important info after the jump. Okay, if you clicked over, chances are you read Kotaku. Like really read it. And perhaps you want to win this great BlackSite: Area 51 computer. And hey, we want to give it to you, the reader. This is important: If you entered our contest, make damn sure you have a commenter account here. What's more, make damn sure it has comments in it. For those who have already entered, there is no need to send us your commenter account. For those who have already entered but don't have an account, create one and start commenting. If you were willing to spend your free time combing through the site, then you should have enough time to comment. At this point, you do not need to send us your commenter page.

This contest is going to be divided into two stages. The first stage is the scavenger hunt. The second stage is a "quick draw." We will randomly select 13 finalists. We will contact those finalists: If any of those finalists do not have a commenter page with comments on it, they will be disqualified. Immediately. If they do not respond to our email within 24 hours, they will be disqualified. New finalists will then be selected. What does that mean? Greater chances that you, Kotaku reader, will actually be a finalist and not some random person.

About the Lucky 13 Quick Draw: We will send those 13 finalists one question, which may be about anything game related or not. It could be a hard question or it could be an easy question. The important thing is speed and accuracy. The first contestant who sends in the correct answer wins the computer, the schwag and INTERNET FAME. The second stage of the contest will be on either Saturday November 17th or Sunday November 18th. The email question will not be posted on the site until the contest is over, hopefully ensuring an honest winner.

In case you haven't seen them, here are the computer specs: