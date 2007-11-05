Warcraft Soap Makes You Squeaky Clean

For those of you who can't stand to be away from your beloved World of Warcraft for even a minute can now carry the magic with you to the shower. Etsy crafter ladykildare has created these awesome Hearthstone soaps for your hygienic pleasure. They are made from Shea butter and are 100% natural. These particular ones smell like coffee, but you can request other scents with your order. The cost is $US 14.87 for two average sized bars plus a buck for shipping. Thank you, ladykildare, for keeping our WoW-ers clean and stink free after endless hours of raids. We thank you and their significant others (if any) thank you too.

