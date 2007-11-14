Warhammer Elf Mania

The Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning team have gone elf crazy this month, releasing a slew of elven assets covering elves both Dark and High, their gear, their banners, and pictures of them dressed up as particular classes, including the Witch Elves and Swordmasters. If you look closely through the gallery below you'll also find pics of the bow-wielding Shadow Warrior, whose very name strikes fear in the hearts of...shadows, I suppose. Spooky. Not that I don't appreciate concept art, but can we get some nice, meaty screenshots next time? The elves can even be clothed, if you wish.

Gallery after the jump.