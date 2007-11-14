The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Warhammer Elf Mania

warelf.jpgThe Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning team have gone elf crazy this month, releasing a slew of elven assets covering elves both Dark and High, their gear, their banners, and pictures of them dressed up as particular classes, including the Witch Elves and Swordmasters. If you look closely through the gallery below you'll also find pics of the bow-wielding Shadow Warrior, whose very name strikes fear in the hearts of...shadows, I suppose. Spooky. Not that I don't appreciate concept art, but can we get some nice, meaty screenshots next time? The elves can even be clothed, if you wish.

Gallery after the jump.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles