Warhammer Online Delayed

In the latest State of the Game article for Warhammer Online, General Manager of EA Mythic Mark Jacobs reveals that the game, once slated for sometime in February of next year, has been delayed until the 2nd quarter of 2008. Wait - not delayed - the development cycle has just been extended. Phew! Had me worried there for a bit.

As many of you may have heard, we have extended WAR's development cycle until the 2nd quarter of 2008. The reason is simple; we will not release Warhammer Online until it is the game we set out to create two years ago.

After the last stage of beta testing the decided to invest more time into polishing their Realm Vs. Realm combat system, as well as adding in additional features for your enjoyment. Vague, sure, but Jacobs did at least address the EA layoffs, stating that while they did affect his team, they did not affect the game's development.

Warhammer Online - State of the Game [Warhammer Herald via SlashDot]