The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Warhammer Online Delayed

warhammeronline.jpgIn the latest State of the Game article for Warhammer Online, General Manager of EA Mythic Mark Jacobs reveals that the game, once slated for sometime in February of next year, has been delayed until the 2nd quarter of 2008. Wait - not delayed - the development cycle has just been extended. Phew! Had me worried there for a bit.

As many of you may have heard, we have extended WAR's development cycle until the 2nd quarter of 2008. The reason is simple; we will not release Warhammer Online until it is the game we set out to create two years ago.

After the last stage of beta testing the decided to invest more time into polishing their Realm Vs. Realm combat system, as well as adding in additional features for your enjoyment. Vague, sure, but Jacobs did at least address the EA layoffs, stating that while they did affect his team, they did not affect the game's development.

Warhammer Online - State of the Game [Warhammer Herald via SlashDot]

Comments

  • brad81 Guest

    MAN, if it's anything like the intro movie for Warhammer Mark of Chaos, then we are in for a treat :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles