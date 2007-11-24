The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Warhawk Expansion Is Real

warhawk_dropships.jpgThe rumoured Warhawk expansion pack is rumour no more, with Sony mouthpiece ThreeSpeech confirming Operation: Omega Dawn will hit the PlayStation Network sometime this December. Doesn't sound exactly stuffed with content, maybe more along the lines of a simple add-on pack, as it features a new vehicle, the KT-424 Combat Dropship, and a new battlefield, the Omega Factory. Still, night time based battles sound very intellectually seductive. And I'm not even sure quite what that means.

More details and poor grammar choices at ThreeSpeech.

WARHAWK EXPANSION PACK SOON COME! [ThreeSpeech]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles