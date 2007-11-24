Warhawk Expansion Is Real

The rumoured Warhawk expansion pack is rumour no more, with Sony mouthpiece ThreeSpeech confirming Operation: Omega Dawn will hit the PlayStation Network sometime this December. Doesn't sound exactly stuffed with content, maybe more along the lines of a simple add-on pack, as it features a new vehicle, the KT-424 Combat Dropship, and a new battlefield, the Omega Factory. Still, night time based battles sound very intellectually seductive. And I'm not even sure quite what that means.

More details and poor grammar choices at ThreeSpeech.

