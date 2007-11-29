Warmonger Debuts Today

NetDevil's PhysX-powered, totally dhttp://blogs.gawker.com/mt.cgi?__mode=view&_type=entry&id=327604&blog_id=9&saved_changes=1# Upload Fileestructible (mostly) shooter Warmonger, Operation: Downtown Destruction is now available for free download on the official site.

It's worth noting that not only is the game free, it doesn't actually require AGEIA's PhysX card to play. You need the card to get the total experience, but don't let that stop you from checking it out if you don't have one.

Here are the official requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo Processor E6400 (2MB L2 Cache,2.13GHz,1066) or equivalent RAM: 2GB RAM GPU: Nvidia 7900 graphics card or equivalent PPU: PhysX 100 Series Processor strongly recommended, with system software 7.11.13 or later HD: 1.8GB of available space

