Warner Bros. Buys Travellers' Tales

And the developer buyouts continue! Warner Bros, who have been getting a little serious with the games industry of late (at last check they were at second base!), just announced that they've bought up Lego Star Wars developers Travellers' Tales. Present projects, such as Lego Star Wars, Lego Indiana Jones and Lego Batman will still go ahead, but after that? Expect Lego Matrix, Lego Looney Tunes and (fingers crossed) Lego Robotech.

