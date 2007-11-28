We Blow Our Nose with Haruhi Suzumiya

If there's game related toilet paper (thank you Suda and co. for that!), there's got to be game related tissue paper. Better yet, tissue boxes. There is! Upcoming PSP title (and popular anime) Haruhi Suzumiya has its own tissue boxes just waiting to be torn into and used. Customers can even make select which Haruhi images they'd like on which sides of the box. Neato! Haruhi Tissues [Kamikau via Altafista]