If there's game related toilet paper (thank you Suda and co. for that!), there's got to be game related tissue paper. Better yet, tissue boxes. There is! Upcoming PSP title (and popular anime) Haruhi Suzumiya has its own tissue boxes just waiting to be torn into and used. Customers can even make select which Haruhi images they'd like on which sides of the box. Neato! Haruhi Tissues [Kamikau via Altafista]
We Blow Our Nose with Haruhi Suzumiya
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink