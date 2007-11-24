We Wipe Our Arse With No More Heroes

Or we would, had Kotaku Heavy Industries been attending the game's Japanese launch party instead of alternatively stuffing our faces with turkey or rocking out on Rock Band. See, not only did Yasuhiro Wada turn up for some free drinks and a go on the final build of the game, but all attendees were given a parting gift. Toilet schwag.

é ˆç”°å‰›ä¸€æ°ãŒé–‹ç™ºç§˜è©±ã‚’èªžã‚‹ï¼ ã€ŽNO MORE HEROES(ãƒŽãƒ¼ãƒ¢ã‚¢â˜…ãƒ’ãƒ¼ãƒ­ãƒ¼ã‚º)ã€è©¦éŠä½“é¨“ä¼šãŒå®Ÿæ–½[Famitsu]