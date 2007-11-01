Weebl Gleams The Cube

The weighted companion cube is quickly becoming one of the most popular characters in gaming. I fully expect for it to start showing up somewhere between Mario and Sonic in those greatest characters of all time lists websites like to post when they've got nothing better to do. Even Weebl, master of web animation and pie consumption, is not immune to the charm of the cube, creating a nifty little flash cartoon in which the cartoon Weebl tries to woo the cube with jewels and a sammich. It almost makes up for that month of my life I spent listening watching Magical Trevor over and over and over.

the everyday happenings of weebl - cube [Weebl's Stuff - Thanks William!]