Week in Games: A Welcome Break Edition

All good things must come to an end, and this week apparently marks the end of the amazing flood of great titles we've had over the last month. This week's offerings (with a few exceptions) are a bit lacklustre which is probably fine by most people's bank accounts. Due to a long trip, I'll be concentrating on some overdue handheld action and I'm plenty thankful that there is nothing this week that is just begging to be purchased.

Shadowgrounds Survivor (PC) Fight against aliens for control of the planet.

Geometry Wars: Galaxies (DS) Now smaller and with multiplayer!

Boogie (DS) Dance the night away on your DS.

Omega Five (XBLA) A new sidescrolling shooter on LIVE.

Cruis'n (WII) Racing to the Wii.

Cranium Kabookii (WII) The board game in video game form.

Master of Illusion (DS) Learn magic tricks. Fun at parties, fool your friends.

Speedball 2 - Tournament (PC) Future sports hurt.

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords (WII) The insanely addictive RPG puzzle game continues its system wide dominance.

Disney Princess: Enchanted Journey (PC) You know you want it.