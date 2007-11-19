Week in Games: Drain Your Bank Accout Edition

It's been a banner several weeks for new games and this one is no different. No matter what your taste there is a little something for everyone. Mass effect, Rock Band and Uncharted: Drake's Fortune will be on my holiday play list as I sit in my parents rec room after ingesting too much food. What will you be playing post-turkey time?
Mass Effect (X360) Space, ho!
Rock Band (PS3, X360) Rock out with more than just a guitar.
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (PS3) Relive every great 80's adventure movie you ever saw.
Unreal Tournament 3 (PC) Get real with Unreal..3!
Kane & Lynch: Dead Men (PC) It's like a buddy movie with killing.
Ghost Squad (WII) Fight the war on terror at home on your Wii
Final Fantasy XII: Revenant Wings (DS) More Final Fantasy... more!!
College Hoops 2K8 (X360, PS3, PS2) Next-gen college basketball.
Soul Calibur Legends (WII) The Soul Calibur franchise tries a new style.
Time Crisis 4 (PS3) Shoot those bad guys up. Now with scrolling.
Link's Crossbow Training (WII) Test out the Wii Zapper Zelda style!
I'm pumped for UTIII. Anyone else? Also, the title has a typo.