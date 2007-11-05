Week in Games: Silent Hill Origins Edition

The flood of amazing game titles seems to have ebbed a bit this week which my beleaguered bank account is most thankful for. Silent Hill: Origins will be my purchase this week as I try to plow through the last two week's worth of purchases. Anything on the list catch your eye?
Silent Hill: Origins (PSP) Take a prequel visit to creepy Silent Hill and see how it got so creepy.
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (X360, PC, PS3, DS) World War II is finally over.
Empire Earth III (PC) take your empire from humble beginnings to outer space.
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (WII) A dubious pairing. But who will win?
Gears of War (PC) Marcus Fenix and his scarred legions arrive on the PC.
The Simpsons Game (PSP) D'oh! Just a week behind.
Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War (X360, PS3) Think Dynasty Warriors in medieval Europe.
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga (WII, X360, PS3, DS) Relive Star Wars through the blocky world of Legos.
Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn (WII) Charge of the Dawn Brigade.
F.E.A.R. Perseus Mandate (PC) I fear another expansion is in the works.
F.E.A.R. Files (X360) Both F.E.A.R expansion packs in one fancy package
Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance (PC) If the original wasn't enough for you.
Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker (DS) Hunt for monsters and make them do your bidding.
Bee Movie Game (WII) Ok, let's be honest. Does anyone really care?
