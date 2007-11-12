Week in Games: Super Mario Galaxy Edition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mariogalaxybox2.jpg We had a little break last week, but the cork popped out of the dam and the flood of games has begun anew. Super Mario Galaxy, Assassin's Creed and Umbrella Chronicles are all on my list of things to buy and eventually not get to play because I have too many other things to play. What's topping your list this week?

Super Mario Galaxy (WII) It'sa Mario again... in space!

Assassin's Creed (X360, PS3) Altair is da man in 1191.

Crysis (PC) Fight aliens!

BlackSite: Area 51 (X360, PC) Fight more aliens!

Need for Speed ProStreet (PC, X360, PS3, PS2, WII, DS) Race around the world in your custom car.

WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW 2008 (X360, PS2, WII, PS3, PSP, DS) Wrestlemania. Wait, that's something else...

Kane & Lynch: Dead Men (X360, PS3, PC) Co-op killing.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 (PS2) Dragon Ball Z. Still going.

SimCity Societies (PC) Learn how buildings shape society.

Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles (WII) A zombie massacre on rails.

Soldier of Fortune: Payback (X360, PC) The game based on the magazine based on killing and guns.

Medal of Honor Heroes 2 (WII, PSP) Invade WWII with your Wii Zapper.

Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 (WII, DS) Rayman's Raving Rabbids return.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (PSP) My money is on Aliens because they look cooler.

  • JB Hewitt Guest

    Unfortunately for us Australianities, Mario Galaxy won't be out till the 29th of November.... at least it won't be next year :P

