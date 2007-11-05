The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Weekend Note: Black Hole

To: Ash & Luke From: Flynn Subject: Road Trip

Hey guys. It was an odd weekend this one. Saturday seemed to be filled with news and fun stuff to write about while Sunday seemed to open up a black hole that sucked in everything around it including anything terribly interesting to write about. Odd how it works that way sometimes.

I'm in NYC again, this time to celebrate a friend's birthday and I'm starting to get quite used to the idea of being here. Of course, I will be leaving soon for SF so I'm trying not to get too attached. Speaking of moving, as it turns out, I will be taking a week long journey across the country with a friend, my dog and all my crap in a U-Haul so I will probably be away for a couple weekends come the beginning of December while I get myself settled. Gonna try and hit some sights along the way as well and I'm really looking forward to seeing the world's largest ball of twine in Muncie, Indiana.

Some things you may have missed this weekend:

â€¢ This week's Arcade Flyer Art Saturday came with a special treat.

People are crazy for the L-block

Our own Crecente has a kind and generous black heart

Well, with that I'll leave you to your late night doings. Hope you have a good week and I'll see you next time!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles