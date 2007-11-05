Weekend Note: Black Hole

To: Ash & Luke From: Flynn Subject: Road Trip

Hey guys. It was an odd weekend this one. Saturday seemed to be filled with news and fun stuff to write about while Sunday seemed to open up a black hole that sucked in everything around it including anything terribly interesting to write about. Odd how it works that way sometimes.

I'm in NYC again, this time to celebrate a friend's birthday and I'm starting to get quite used to the idea of being here. Of course, I will be leaving soon for SF so I'm trying not to get too attached. Speaking of moving, as it turns out, I will be taking a week long journey across the country with a friend, my dog and all my crap in a U-Haul so I will probably be away for a couple weekends come the beginning of December while I get myself settled. Gonna try and hit some sights along the way as well and I'm really looking forward to seeing the world's largest ball of twine in Muncie, Indiana.

Some things you may have missed this weekend:

â€¢ This week's Arcade Flyer Art Saturday came with a special treat.

People are crazy for the L-block

Our own Crecente has a kind and generous black heart

Well, with that I'll leave you to your late night doings. Hope you have a good week and I'll see you next time!