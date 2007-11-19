Weekend Note: Home for the Holiday

To: Ash & Luke From: Flynn Subject: Gaming With The Folks

Hello, gents. I am reporting once again from NYC and by the time you read this I will be on a bus on my way to the home of my ancestors (read parents) in Baltimore, MD. Good times! Believe it or not, I've packed my PS3 solely for the purpose of finishing Uncharted: Drake's Fortune which I'm really addicted to at the moment. Fortunately, my parents have the Wii I gave them earlier this year so I packed up Super Mario Galaxy as well. Should provide plenty of gaming fun over the next week of Thanksgiving madness. And if that wasn't enough gaming (and it clearly isn't) I'm hooking up with a couple of the Destructoid guys for a full day of Rock Band. It's going to be a helluva holiday I tells ya.

Some things you might have missed this weekend:

Hope you guys have a great week and I will see you next weekend as I report from the exciting confines of Baltimore. After that I probably won't see you for a few weeks as I make my long awaited move to San Francisco. Goodnight!