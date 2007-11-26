Weekend Note: The Long Trip Home

To: Ash & Luke From: Flynn Subject: San Francisco or Bust

Hello, gentlemen! So, the time has finally come. After months of living out of suitcases and being essentially homeless, I am at last heading back to my beloved San Francisco. I have been gone for seven years and been through quite a lot including a five year stint in New Orleans, losing most of my life to Hurricane Katrina and a two year stop gap in Atlanta. It feels good to be going back into the waiting arms of my friends that I left so long ago. I am driving across the country with all my stuff and making some stops along they way. I'll be seeing Graceland and Vegas and hopefully some other roadside attractions that will make the long drive seem a little less excruciating. This being the case, I will be taking off for the next two weeks, returning to my weekend duties around the 15th. I will still be doing a few articles along the way, so I won't be completely absent and I'll be covering the Spike VGA's in Vegas on the 7th, so you'll definitely hear from me then.

Some things you might have missed this weekend:

Subotron is offering a great opportunity for a gaming female artist in Vienna

I met this guy with a mini arcade in his basement.

This Zelda website is obviously a fake... or is it?!?!

Well, I hope you guys have a great next few weeks. Tomorrow I start the process of packing up my things and preparing for my move which shouldn't be too bad since I packed most of it up before I left Atlanta three months ago. So the next weekend note you get from we will be from the sunny shores of the west coast and I couldn't be happier. Cheers!