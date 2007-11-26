The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Weekend Note: The Long Trip Home

To: Ash & Luke From: Flynn Subject: San Francisco or Bust

Hello, gentlemen! So, the time has finally come. After months of living out of suitcases and being essentially homeless, I am at last heading back to my beloved San Francisco. I have been gone for seven years and been through quite a lot including a five year stint in New Orleans, losing most of my life to Hurricane Katrina and a two year stop gap in Atlanta. It feels good to be going back into the waiting arms of my friends that I left so long ago. I am driving across the country with all my stuff and making some stops along they way. I'll be seeing Graceland and Vegas and hopefully some other roadside attractions that will make the long drive seem a little less excruciating. This being the case, I will be taking off for the next two weeks, returning to my weekend duties around the 15th. I will still be doing a few articles along the way, so I won't be completely absent and I'll be covering the Spike VGA's in Vegas on the 7th, so you'll definitely hear from me then.

Some things you might have missed this weekend:

Subotron is offering a great opportunity for a gaming female artist in Vienna

I met this guy with a mini arcade in his basement.

This Zelda website is obviously a fake... or is it?!?!

Well, I hope you guys have a great next few weeks. Tomorrow I start the process of packing up my things and preparing for my move which shouldn't be too bad since I packed most of it up before I left Atlanta three months ago. So the next weekend note you get from we will be from the sunny shores of the west coast and I couldn't be happier. Cheers!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles