We're Giving Away a $US 3,000 Gaming Computer

What do we love giving away more than games? Gaming systems. So, for our next contest we are giving away the computer version of Midway's BlackSite: Area 51 plus (yes, plus!) an Area 51 machine from Alienware (geddit? Area 51). That's right, our next contest will have a high-end gaming PC up for grabs. There's more! The winner will also get an Area 51 T-shirt, an "eyeblack" patch and a copy of Midway's Stranglehold PC. The computer is a $US 3,000 dollar machine, making this one of the most expensive things we've given away. Like, ever. Hit the jump for the machine's specs.

Processor: IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ 2 Quad Q6600 2.4GHz 8MB Cache 1066MHz FSB Operating System (Office software not included): Genuine WindowsÂ® XP Media Center Edition 2005 - With no Media Center Remote Control or TV Tuner Chassis: AlienwareÂ® P2 Chassis with AlienIceâ„¢ 3.0 Video Cooling and 1000 Watt SLI Capable Power Supply - Space Black Chassis Customization : AlienwareÂ® Standard System Lighting - Astral Blue High-Performance Liquid Cooling: AlienwareÂ® Standard System Cooling Motherboard: AlienwareÂ® Approved NVIDIA nForce 680i SLI Motherboard Memory: High-Performance 800MHz DDR2 SDRAM - 1GB - 2 x 512MB System Drive: Single Drive Configuration - 250GB Serial ATA 3Gb/s 7,200 RPM w/ 8MB Cache Primary CD ROM/DVD ROM: 18X Dual Layer DVDÂ±RW/CD-RW Writer w/ Nero Software Suite Graphics Processor: Single Graphics Processors - 768MB NVIDIAÂ® GeForceâ„¢ 8800 GTX Monitor: No Monitor Sound Card: High-Definition 7.1 Performance Audio Keyboard: AlienwareÂ® USB Full-Size Keyboard Mouse : AlienwareÂ® Optical 3-Button Mouse with Scroll Wheel Warranty: 1-Year AlienCare Toll-Free 24/7 Phone Support w/ Onsite Service Alienware Extras: AlienwareÂ® Mousepad Alienware Extras: AlienInspection - Exclusive Integration and Inspection - $100 Value - FREE! Alienware Extras: AlienWiring - Exclusive Internal Wire Management - $100 Value - FREE!

Pretty cool prize! No, super cool prize!! Check back for more details on Monday, when the contest kicks off. With a 3K gaming PC up for grabs, you bet this contest is going to be sadistically fun. Well, for us at least. BlackSite [Official Site]