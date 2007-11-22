What Are You Playing This Thanksgiving?

Like Mark, my copy of Rock Band, acquired yesterday at Best Buy, remains mint-in-box, unopened due to a tight schedule involving pie making, surprise hosting duties, and soul-crushing amounts of work. At least the falling tears make for a satisfying moderate rock beat as they splash upon my MacBook. Tomorrow, however, I'll break the seal on my copy of Rock Band, set it up, play, download some Metallica, break it down, transport it across town and attempt to work off thousands of calories with the Thanksgiving band. I'll also squeeze in a bit more time with Link's Crossbow Training, as several platinum medals still elude me, plus time with Medal of Honor Heroes 2.

For those not celebrating our lovely American holiday, feel free to let us know what's on your plate whenever you have a spare moment.