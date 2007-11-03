The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

chicken_plate.jpgIt's crunch time over at the Kotaku West Coast Tower and this associate editor has a full plate... of responsibility! The bathroom looks like a truck stop's, the dishes need doing, Adobe Illustrator files need... illustrating, and there's a stack of games still in the shrinkwrap that need attention from daddy. BioShock, Zack & Wiki, and Jeanne D'Arc make up my current backlog, with a fresh copy of SOCOM: Tactical Strike showing up at my doorstep last night. So why am I about to beat feet down to ye olde game shoppe and pick up Manhunt 2 and Guitar Hero III? Because I've got a spending problem!

Yep, the first step in recovery is admitting you have a problem. Unfortunately, I've been on step one for about three years now. It seems this is as far as I'm willing to go.

While I play the above, I have to wonder: what are you playing this weekend?

  • logiq Guest

    I'll be playing Metroid Prime 3, Fifa 08' and Enemy Territory: Quake Wars :) oh and also a bit of zelda on the DS!

    0

