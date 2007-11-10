This week went by amazingly fast. I think I can chalk up some of that due to a bout of food poisoning that had me laid up for all of Tuesday, with my dehydrated brain fading in and out of consciousness. But now that it's Friday, the weekend can't come soon enough. I've got an itch to find a spare hour to play some Guitar Hero III. Shame about the total unavailability of the PlayStation 3 version, because I'd really like to get it. After much waffling, I'm now considering picking up the PlayStation 2 port, mostly because of Rock Band's forthcoming downloadable content plans causing me to lose a good deal of interest in Activision and Red Octane's offering. That is, investing in two more guitars for a next-gen version.

I suppose what I'll spend the most time with is more Zack & Wiki, Call of Duty 4 and Half-Life 2: Episode Two. I've also been a bit nutty about Picross DS again. So what are you playing this weekend?