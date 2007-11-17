The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

zapper_box.jpgI'll be playing some real-life Cooking Mama, as I attempt to bake my first practice pie in anticipation for Thanksgiving. Plans for pumpkin and mince meat (sans meat) are forming, but we'll have to see how this weekend's beta pies turn out. On the gaming side, I'll be playing Super Mario Galaxy, maybe a little Uncharted: Drake's Fortune if I can scare myself up a copy. I'm also expecting a Wii Zapper to show up at some point soon, so I may take Link's Crossbow Training for extended impressions. If only I could fit in Half-Life 2: Episode Two at some point...

So, what's up? What are you playing this weekend?

Comments

  • pferris Guest

    Mass Effect!! woo hoo!!!

    Seriously though this game is incredible so far

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles