The Americans already had their go at listing what's lodged in the drives of their console of choice, but now everyone with a couple days off can chime in. This weekend, I'll be continuing my world tour with Rock Band, unlocking what I can while attempting to make a dent in the Metallica tunes I've already downloaded. Our Thanksgiving Day band, Steeltown, won over plenty of fans with its drunken singing, spastic drum pounding and off-beat guitar licking. I nearly blacked out from my overly breathy renditions of Radiohead's "Creep" while under the influence of a tryptophan-Coors Light cocktail. Good times.
I'll grab a few spare minutes to get back into Super Mario Galaxy and finally fire up The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass. Where's my Nintendo DS charger, anyway? Oh, and what are you playing this weekend?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink