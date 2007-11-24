The Americans already had their go at listing what's lodged in the drives of their console of choice, but now everyone with a couple days off can chime in. This weekend, I'll be continuing my world tour with Rock Band, unlocking what I can while attempting to make a dent in the Metallica tunes I've already downloaded. Our Thanksgiving Day band, Steeltown, won over plenty of fans with its drunken singing, spastic drum pounding and off-beat guitar licking. I nearly blacked out from my overly breathy renditions of Radiohead's "Creep" while under the influence of a tryptophan-Coors Light cocktail. Good times.

I'll grab a few spare minutes to get back into Super Mario Galaxy and finally fire up The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass. Where's my Nintendo DS charger, anyway? Oh, and what are you playing this weekend?