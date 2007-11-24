The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

wayptw_rock_band.jpgThe Americans already had their go at listing what's lodged in the drives of their console of choice, but now everyone with a couple days off can chime in. This weekend, I'll be continuing my world tour with Rock Band, unlocking what I can while attempting to make a dent in the Metallica tunes I've already downloaded. Our Thanksgiving Day band, Steeltown, won over plenty of fans with its drunken singing, spastic drum pounding and off-beat guitar licking. I nearly blacked out from my overly breathy renditions of Radiohead's "Creep" while under the influence of a tryptophan-Coors Light cocktail. Good times.

I'll grab a few spare minutes to get back into Super Mario Galaxy and finally fire up The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass. Where's my Nintendo DS charger, anyway? Oh, and what are you playing this weekend?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles